Green sea man accused of sexually assaulting boy

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Green Sea man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy has been arrested by Horry County police.
Online records show Brett Jamison Richardson, 49, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On June 1, officers responded to Green Sea Floyds Elementary School for a sexual assault call, according to a report from HCPD.
The school’s principal reported that after a lesson on Erin’s Law, a student approached a guidance counselor and asked to speak privately.
According to the report, a 7-year-old boy told the student that Richardson touched him inappropriately at a home in Green Sea.
Erin’s Law requires public schools to implement a prevention-oriented child sexual abuse program. The law was passed in South Carolina in 2014.
Richardson is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
