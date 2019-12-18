FIRST ALERT: Winter chill lingers through the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear and cold weather will continue through the end of the week.
Cold air will remain entrenched across the Carolinas through Friday before gradually moderating through the weekend.
Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures below freezing for everyone. By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to near 30 inland and into the lower 30s along the beaches. Be prepared for heavy frost on the windshields early Thursday morning.
Sunny skies return for Thursday but even colder weather settles in. The result will be afternoon temperatures that only reach the middle 40s.
Thursday night will see another round of cold temperatures as readings once again drop into the upper 20s to near 30.
The weekend will see temperatures gradually warming into the 50s during the afternoon and overnight temperatures warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
POTENTIAL HEAVY RAIN EARLY NEXT WEEK
The forecast for late Sunday into Monday is quite complicated and uncertain. A strong storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and then slowly track northeast. The exact track of this system will determine whether or not our area sees heavy rain. If the system tracks near the coast of the Carolians, several inches of rain and gusty winds would be likely from late Sunday through Monday. If the system stays further south or out to sea, less rain would be likely.
At this point, increasing chances of rain are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, but it’s too soon to tell if heavy rain and wind will be a threat.
