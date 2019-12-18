FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures and many cold mornings ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The cold northwest winds behind the cold front have arrived and temperatures have been dropping throughout the morning hours.
Our high temperatures today have already occurred at midnight with temperatures in the mid 60s along the beaches and the mid 50s inland. As we head throughout the day, our temperatures will be held in check by the cold northwest wind.
While highs have already occurred this morning, we will see a small climb in those temperatures later today. It will not be much but it will be enough to warm those temperatures up into the upper 40s for Florence and the upper 40s to lower 50s for the Grand Strand. Breezy winds throughout the day will make it feel colder out there than what it actually is.
Tonight and Thursday night are when you really will feel the coldest air. Winter-like temperatures will return as you wake up Thursday and Friday with readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and below freezing temperatures all the way to the beaches.
Temperatures will start to warm up by Friday into the upcoming weekend as daytime highs return to the 50s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. The first half of the weekend looks to be on the dry side with highs sitting in the low-mid 50s on Saturday.
We are still keeping an eye on a system that could bring some scattered rain chances into the area on Sunday and into Monday. We will keep an eye on the second half of the weekend and fine tune that forecast as we get closer.
