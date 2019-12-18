FIRST ALERT: Mild and dry Christmas likely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weather for the Christmas holiday will likely be mild and dry across the Carolinas and much of the US.
As the Christmas forecast gradually comes into view, the overall weather pattern across much of the US looks to favor generally mild and warmer than normal weather through Christmas Day.
As the current cold snap eases up through the weekend, a large area of high pressure will spread across the central and eastern portion of the US. This area of high pressure will help to keep cold air locked up in Canada, and prevent any significant storm systems from moving into the Carolinas.
As of right now, the forecast for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day calls for afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s and overnight temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. There may some clouds at times, but no rain is expected.
Looking for a White Christmas? You’re gonna have to take a long trip. Northern New England, Upstate New York, areas around the Great Lakes, the Upper Midwest and the Rockies will likely have snow on the ground Christmas Morning, but a vast majority of the US will be snow-free.
