FIRST ALERT: Cold now but what about Christmas?

The Climate Prediction Center likes the chances for above average temperatures for the week of Christmas. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Andrew Dockery | December 18, 2019 at 10:52 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 10:52 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We are in the middle of a 40-plus degree temperature drop. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing the next two nights, and winter-like mornings will be common for Thursday and Friday.

The forecast over the next few days looks cold but quiet.

The travel forecast looks dry for the most part unless you are headed south on Saturday and into Sunday.
If you are planning to travel Wednesday through Friday, you should be good to go. The next system does not even impact the south until Saturday and into Sunday. For our forecast, that system wouldn’t arrive until late Sunday and into Monday, and even that is up in the air.

Warmer than normal temperatures look likely for the East Coast next week. We will keep an eye on this but if you are a warm weather fan, you have to love that.
As we look ahead toward next week, warmer air looks to work back into the forecast. Our “cooler” spell will be accompanied by temperatures in the lower 60s with some more 70 degree days possible as we head into the end of December. The Climate Prediction Center likes the chances for above average temperatures for the week of Christmas. Highs look to range above average with many days in the 60s next week.

So here is your First Alert to the Christmas forecast!

Are you ready for a warm and dry Christmas? It's looking more and more likely.
If you remember, we talked about a warmer than normal December a few weeks ago. So far, the outlook is looking good. Even the days after Christmas look to be warm in the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

Even the rest of December looks to be warmer than normal, which would line up well with our outlook a couple of weeks ago.
