FIRST ALERT: Cold now but what about Christmas?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We are in the middle of a 40-plus degree temperature drop. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing the next two nights, and winter-like mornings will be common for Thursday and Friday.
The forecast over the next few days looks cold but quiet.
If you are planning to travel Wednesday through Friday, you should be good to go. The next system does not even impact the south until Saturday and into Sunday. For our forecast, that system wouldn’t arrive until late Sunday and into Monday, and even that is up in the air.
As we look ahead toward next week, warmer air looks to work back into the forecast. Our “cooler” spell will be accompanied by temperatures in the lower 60s with some more 70 degree days possible as we head into the end of December. The Climate Prediction Center likes the chances for above average temperatures for the week of Christmas. Highs look to range above average with many days in the 60s next week.
So here is your First Alert to the Christmas forecast!
If you remember, we talked about a warmer than normal December a few weeks ago. So far, the outlook is looking good. Even the days after Christmas look to be warm in the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.
