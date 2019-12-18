Dog follows Florence student onto bus, dies after driver removes it; district investigating

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Florence 1 School District are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a student’s dog after it got on a school bus.
According to a statement from FSD1, the district’s director of transportation was notified Friday that the student’s dog had followed them onto one of the buses. When the driver realized the animal was onboard, it was removed, officials said.
“When the school personnel was notified that the dog was let out at a location other than the student’s home, the assistant principal went to help find the dog,” according to the statement. “The assistant principal located the dog and notified the student’s parents that it was deceased.”
The district’s transportation and human resources departments are working jointly to investigate the incident, officials said, adding appropriate personnel actions will be taken.
