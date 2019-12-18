Darlington police search for suspect who pulled weapon on Sonic cashier

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police are asking for help in identifying someone who they said showed a weapon at a fast-food restaurant.
Officers said around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a person pulled a weapon on the cashier at the Sonic on South Main Street. It’s not clear if the person got away with anything or if anyone was hurt in the incident.
Police said the person was driving a 2018 Buick Encore, which was a rental. It has a Georgia tag with license plate number CIN7978.
Anyone with information on the person is asked to contact the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.
