Conway woman’s child neglect charge after overdose highlights bigger problems

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after Conway police said she left a young child unattended in the cold outside without a coat over the weekend.
Erica Cabana-Serrano is charged with unlawful neglect of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
Police said she was found unconscious inside a home after authorities said she overdosed on oxycodone.
Neighbors who live near Heritage Road in Conway, where police said it happened, can hardly believe the news.
“It’s sad. You know? That shouldn’t have happened,” neighbor Thomas Jenkins said.
Officials told WMBF News that Cabana-Serrano’s incident is a prime example of how opioids can lead to problems.
Executive Director of Shoreline Behavioral Health John Coffin said the opioid crisis has become a major problem.
“Back in 2014, we had maybe 30 people with opioid use disorder. We’ve got over 800 now,” Coffin said.
While it’s unclear whether Cabana-Serrano was addicted to opioids, Coffin said addiction affects lots of people.
“Once you are addicted to opioids, it’s very difficult to come off.” Coffin said.
Online jail records show Cabana-Serrano has been arrested on drug charges two previous times in the past by Conway police officers.
Her incident has left neighbors like Jenkins hoping for a best-case scenario.
“She needs help,” Jenkins said. “They should give her the help she needs and get her off drugs.”
The child is now in the care of a different relative.
