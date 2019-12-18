Conway newborn tested positive for drugs; mother arrested, report states

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 26-year-old mother is in jail after police said her newborn tested positive for drugs.
Conway police were first notified about the case on Dec. 3.
A DSS worker told officers that a baby boy and his mother, identified as Sophie Best, tested positive for opiates. The worker said that the little boy was in the hospital detoxing and was having complications.
Conway police officers were called back to the hospital on Dec. 10, where a DSS worker informed them that Best had not been involved with the child since she had given birth.
“The suspect did not leave any protectors for the child and the suspect and the victim both tested positive for opiates during child birth,” a police report stated.
The date of the child’s birth is redacted, so it’s not clear how long Best is accused of leaving the child at the hospital.
An officer spotted Best on Tuesday morning and took her into custody.
She is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Best is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
