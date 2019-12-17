Two arrested in connection with stolen trailer in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a trailer stolen last month from a storage facility in the Socastee area, according to authorities.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, said officers served a property crimes search warrant at a home off Enterprise Road on Tuesday.
Moskov said the warrant came after a tip was submitted to the HCPD’s Facebook page regarding the stolen trailer.
According to officials, two people were arrested for possession of stolen property, with more charges expected.
The names of the two arrested have not been released at this time as the arrest warrants were still being served.
At around 4 a.m. on Nov. 25, a person driving a Toyota Rav 4 unlawfully accessed a storage facility off S.C. 707 near Socastee, according to an online post from HCPD.
Police said the suspect stole a 2019 Precision Cargo 7′ x 16′ trailer containing lawn care equipment.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.