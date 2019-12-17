Subway donates 250 meals to Meals on Wheels of Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fast-food chain donated 250 meals to seniors in Horry County.
Meals on Wheels partnered with Subway to deliver the boxed meals to senior citizens. The effort let the charity save money that would normally be used for another day.
The Meals on Wheels program supports local senior citizens who have trouble leaving the house and provides them with a healthy meal and some companionship.
“Meals on Wheels is a great program. It’s just all about giving back,” said David Ramsey, who is a driver for the organization. “And this time of the year, obviously with the holiday season upon us, it even brings more light to that in terms of providing a meal and just a couple minutes of your time.”
Ramsey said the program helps seniors cope with the threat of aging, isolation and loss of independence.
“The people we deliver to are very appreciative and thankful. For a lot of them, I’m the only person they see all day, so I usually try to spend as much time as they’re comfortable with. I had one client I’ve delivered to for almost five years and I may stay there for 30 to 45 minutes spending time with them,” Ramsey said.
Meals on Wheels America says nearly nine million seniors across the U.S. face the threat of hunger. These programs are the difference between seniors remaining in their own homes and needing to relocate to an assisted living facility.
