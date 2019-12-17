Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old believed to be in Wilkes County, N.C.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager believed to be in Wilkes County with two other people.
Jalynn Wallace, 16, was reported missing as a runaway after she was last seen being dropped off at school around 7:45 a.m. on Monday. Officials say she is believed to be with “two companions” in the Wilkes County area, but no further information about those two people was released.
Wallace is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5′07″ tall and 190 lbs.
Anyone who sees Wallace or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.
