Salvation Army distributes gifts to 1,500 angels in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Christmas will be a little brighter for children in need across Horry County thanks to people in the community.
The Salvation Army 2019 Angel Tree distribution was held on Tuesday.
Families that signed up for assistance in October were provided with gifts for their children, along with some financial assistance this holiday season.
“1,500 angels are going to receive Christmas presents today, 500 families right here in Horry County. What we’re doing now is we’re delivering those angels right to the parents, and having a lot of fun,” said Donald Hovis, the chairman of the advisory board with the Salvation Army of Horry County.
Hovis said that the Angel Tree program means families don’t have to choose between putting food on the able or providing presents to their kids.
“There are families and kids here in Horry County that don’t have the means to have a Christmas. So, we have to have angels. We have a wonderful community out here in Horry County that goes above and beyond for kids each and every year,” Hovis said.
WMBF News held a telethon last week to help raise money for some last-minute gifts for angels. The community helped raise $3,000.
A big thank you to everyone who bought gifts for an angel and helped to give them a happy holiday!
