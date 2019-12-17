Myrtle Beach police officers buy, decorate Christmas tree for little girl

Myrtle Beach police officers buy, decorate Christmas tree for little girl
Myrtle Beach police officers bought a Christmas tree who said she didn't have a place to put her presents. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | December 16, 2019 at 9:29 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 9:30 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police officers made sure one little girl had a place to put her Christmas presents this year.

During the department’s Shop with a Hero event on Saturday, Pfc. Warner found out the girl she was paired with, didn’t have a Christmas tree at home.

Warner got her fellow officers to go to Lowe’s to look for a tree.

Myrtle Beach police officers delivered a Christmas tree to a little girl and her family who didn't have one this holiday season. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Lowe’s management found out that the officers were shopping for a little girl in need and they donated a tree, along with lights and ornaments.

“I am so thankful for the work of our officers this weekend,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said. “Our officers do things like this in the community throughout the year but not all instances get recognized. I am very appreciative of their willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty and bring the community together this holiday season.”

The officers delivered the tree to the little girl’s home and made sure it decorated and ready for presents under it.

