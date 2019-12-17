Myrtle Beach police investigate robbery at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a robbery at Broadway at the Beach.
Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the robbery was reported around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the Rack Room Shoes.
Vest said it was reported that the suspect showed a weapon during the robbery.
He said no injuries have been reported.
He said it is still early in the investigation and they’re working to confirm more details about the robbery.
Police also said that they’re working on a description of the robbery suspect.
Check back with wmbfnews.com as this story develops.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.