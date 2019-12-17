Myrtle Beach leaders ‘disappointed’ by county council’s actions on hospitality resolution

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders are “disappointed” and “dismayed” by the actions that were taken by Horry County council members during their vote on the proposed hospitality fee settlement.
Officials across Horry County met on Monday to discuss a proposed resolution over hospitality fees that was reached in November.
The issue stems from a lawsuit filed by the city of Myrtle Beach and other municipalities against Horry County. In that suit, the county is accused of illegally collecting those fees to pay for Interstate 73 after an agreement expired in 2017.
“For the record, I would like to state that the City of Myrtle Beach voted Monday to settle the suit with Horry County, as did Atlantic Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Aynor and Surfside Beach,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said in a statement. “Not only are we disappointed by Horry County Council’s decision last night, but we are dismayed by some of the assertions made which are factually inaccurate.”
Horry County Council met and discussed the proposed settlement for nearly two hours on Monday night. During the discussion, councilman Danny Hardee called the lawsuit filed by Myrtle Beach “BS” and that the people who started it should pack up and get out of Horry County.
Council members made an amendment to the resolution, stating that the city of Myrtle Beach cannot use part of the settlement money to pay attorney fees, which officials said is between $6-$7 million.
WMBF News reached out to city leaders on Tuesday to get an update on how much is being spent on attorney fees and received these numbers from the county and municipalities:
- Myrtle Beach: $811,876.29
- Surfside Beach: $19,600
- North Myrtle Beach: $108,583
- Horry County: $344,471 (It’s important to note that this amount has been given to the law firm Burr and Forman, but it’s unclear if this is the only the case the firm is working for the county)
Council members voted 7-5 in favor of the resolution with the amendment. Because there was a change to the proposed resolution, all municipalities must meet and vote on it again.
“The proposed settlement agreement that was before County Council was not a surprise or new information. The County has had access to the same details as we have throughout this entire mediation process. At this point, one has to wonder whether Horry County Council ever had the intent to reach a settlement or to support I-73,” Bethune said in a statement.
Bethune stated that Myrtle Beach City Council is dedicated to reaching a resolution in the hospitality fee battle.
“My Council and I remain resolute in our desire to reach a settlement that’s in the best interest of all Horry County residents, and we will do so in a professional and rational manner,” Bethune wrote in a statement.
Myrtle Beach will have a special called meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss the changes made to the proposed hospitality fee settlement.
