Missing N.C. teen may be in Myrtle Beach, deputies say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track down a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday night.
Natilie Moore, 16, was last seen at a home on High Point Avenue in Calabash around 10:30 p.m.
Authorities say Moore may be in the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area.
She’s 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with a shaved line on her right eyebrow.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Thompson at 910-713-6021 or call 911.
