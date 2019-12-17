Missing Brunswick Co. woman last seen on Dec. 11

Esther Virginia (Todd) Beach was last seen in the Supply area. (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | December 17, 2019 at 6:03 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 8:23 AM

BRUSNWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last seen on Dec. 11.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Esther Virginia (Todd) Beach was last seen in the Supply area “wearing a yellow, tree service t-shirt and blue jeans.”

Beach is 5′3 and weighs about 140 pounds. Officials say she drives a blue 2006 Pontiac G6 with the N.C. tag HCF-6319.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. LeBlanc at 910-269-7833, the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

