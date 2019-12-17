Malware virus attacks Tidelands Health; part of computer system offline

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is working to restore their computer systems after it was targeted by a virus.
The malware attack was discovered on Thursday. Once it was discovered, the hospital network engaged external cybersecurity experts to help secure the network, restore the systems and investigate the situation.
Tidelands Health said no data was lost and no protected health information was accessed during the attack.
But as the Information Services and team and outside experts work to remove the virus, portions of the IT network have had to go temporarily offline.
This has forced doctors and nurses to use downtime procedures, which means they must use paper records for patients.
“Our hospitals and outpatient locations are still seeing patients. However, a limited number of procedures are being rescheduled, and we are doing our best to contact directly affected patients as soon as possible,” said Dawn Bryant with Tidelands Health.
The hospital network said patients are continuing to receive high-quality care while they work to restore all of their systems. They said any patient with a medical emergency should call 911.
“We sincerely regret any inconvenience and appreciate our community’s patience as we resolve this matter,” Bryant said.
