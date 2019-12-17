Grand jury indicts former Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy on two counts of misconduct in office

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former deputy with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted on two counts of misconduct while in office, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the SCAG, said a Darlington County grand jury indicted Edward Wirhousky Dec. 5 on two misconduct counts.
One stemmed from allegations that he had sex while on duty, while the other alleged he unlawfully provided a sheriff’s office computer to a third party, according to Kittle.
He added that Wirhousky is scheduled to be arraigned the week of Jan. 20.
