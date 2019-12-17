FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms arrive this afternoon, dramatic temperature drop expected

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are off to a warm and mild start as you are preparing to head out the door this morning. Temperatures will be on the warm side throughout the entire day as southwesterly winds blow in warm and moist air ahead of the cold front this afternoon. As you go throughout the day today, you will notice warm weather, breezy conditions and really a changeable forecast once the rain begins to arrive.
Ahead of the front this afternoon, winds will push temperatures into the lower 70s and will gust up to 30 mph at times throughout the day today. As the front moves through the area during the late afternoon and evening, shower and storm chances will increase rapidly.
The best chance of rain will arrive between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM today as off and on showers move in. Downpours will be likely at times and a few areas could see a thunderstorm or two. It's important to note that no severe weather is expected with this system as it moves through but gusty winds will be possible along with heavy downpours.
The cold front will move through the area this evening, allowing the rain chances to come to an end and the temperatures to quickly drop. By the morning hours on Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the lower 40s and only climb to the upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon.
The coldest air of the week will arrive Wednesday night and into Thursday morning with winter-like temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 inland. Lows along the beaches will be in the lower 30s. That means that in a matter of 48 hours, the temperatures will drop from the 70s this afternoon to the lower 30s by Wednesday night. That’s as much as 40 degrees in less than 48 hours.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.