FIRST ALERT: Rain ends, temperatures tumble

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will push off the coast tonight ending the rain and bringing a dramatic drop in temperatures.
In the 48 hours between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night, temperatures will drop as much as 40 degrees.
Areas of rain will continue at times through the mid to late evening hours before quickly shutting down as a strong cold front moves through the area.
The front will push off shore around midnight and will lead to a push of much colder weather moving into the region through the middle and end of the week.
Temperatures will drop quickly late tonight through early Wednesday morning. By daybreak Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. Readings will only climb into the upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will be sunny and brisk with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday night and Thursday night will see winter-like temperatures with readings in the upper 20s to near 30 inland and below freezing temperatures all the way to the beaches.
Temperatures will gradually start to moderate a bit by Friday into the upcoming weekend as daytime temperatures return to the 50s.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.