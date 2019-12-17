Authorities identify 61-year-old woman killed in Lumberton house fire

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A house fire in Lumberton claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman.
Robeson County deputies and the Saddletree Fire Department responded Sunday morning to a home on Spurgeon Road for a structure fire.
Authorities said they found the body of Barbara Locklear inside the home. They said she was home alone at the time of the fire and she died from smoke inhalation.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigated the fire, which is standard operating procedure.
Fire investigators with the Robeson County Emergency Management also assisted in the case.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.