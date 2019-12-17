Abandoned couch becomes symbol of the season in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBMF) – Christmas carols. Christmas trees. Christmas miracles. Christmas couch?
An piece of furniture found abandoned in a field in Little River is quickly becoming a symbol of the holiday season, as residents have taken it upon themselves to adorn it with festive trinkets.
Sitting on the beige couch are a Santa, a snowman, and a penguin. There’s even a Christmas tree placed right beside it.
Resident Paul Lamar said he first noticed the couch over a week ago, all alone in a field in the area of Highway 90 and S.C. 31 in Little River.
A friend then shared with him a story of folks in Cleveland, Ohio decorating a large weed with Christmas ornaments.
“We thought it would be funny how if somebody started decorating the couch. Sure enough, two days later, somebody started decorating the couch,” Lamar said, who has contributed some decorations of his own.
That decorating continued on Tuesday, eight days before Christmas
