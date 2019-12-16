Woman takes home $250k after buying winning lottery ticket at Goose Creek Publix

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek woman said she can’t go back to sleep after she won $250,000 on a scratch-off ticket she bought at Publix.
“I showed it to my daughter, but she didn’t believe me and went back to bed,” Denise Henderson told lottery officials.
She bought the ticket from the Publix in the 200 block of St. James Avenue. She waited until later that morning to check her ticket and confirm her win. Then she drove directly to the Lottery claims center to redeem her prize.
“I’m still in shock,” she said. “It won’t be real till I get the check.”
The clerk recommended she buy the $10 bonus bonanza ticket so she bought four of them, and the third was the winner.
Five top prizes of $250,000 remain in the Bonus Bonanza game, at odds of 1 in 675,000.
The Publix where she bought the ticket received a $2,500 commission.
