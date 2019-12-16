Student Spotlight: Leaders of Socastee Show Choir feel ‘like a family’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s plenty of singing and dancing to go around in this week’s Student Spotlight.
WMBF News is highlighting three students who are the leaders of the Socastee High School Show Choir.
Their two-day holiday concert passed, but the seniors provided a behind-the-scenes look at practice before the big show.
“We really put a lot of hard work and effort into this and it’s something really fun and that we all enjoy," said Natalie Mitchell, alongside fellow singers Spencer Elliott and Grayson Hatcher. "It’s something I really wanted to be a part of, so I’ve been in it every year of high school along with the musicals and music theater. I love it.”
The holiday concert showcased singing and dancing through all the decades, so every generation could enjoy the show. The concert included jazz, pop, ’20s swing music and even Earth, Wind and Fire.
“Whenever I step on stage, I can be someone else I’m not every day, and just leave the audience with laughter and smiles and make them feel a feeling every day when I’m on stage - happiness,” Hatcher said.
It takes hours of practice before and after school to put on such a production. The students said they started working on the holiday show over the summer, but to these three, they said it’s all worth it.
“It’s something that everyone should be a part of because you get to be a family and always have someone here that you might not have at home and you can always come here and feel like a family and be happy with one another. It’s really great," said Mitchell.
People can look forward to March’s spring show at Socastee High, when students are performing the musical Cats.
