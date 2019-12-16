Report: Man assaulted with glass bottle, robbed after suspect follows him to work

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 50-year-old is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man with a glass bottle before robbing him.
Online records show Terry Jerome Smith, 50, was arrested by Myrtle Beach police Saturday and charged with armed robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, attempted murder, two counts of card fraud and card theft.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, police responded to an apartment in the 600 block of 16th Avenue North for a strong-armed robbery call, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim told police he was approached by a man, later identified as Smith, while at a Shell gas station on 16th Avenue North and Kings Highway. The victim said he then left the gas station and returned to work after reportedly declining Smith’s request for money.
A short time later, the victim heard a knock on the door of his workplace, the report states. When the victim answered the door, Smith allegedly hit him in the head with a glass bottle and forced his way inside.
According to the report, Smith hit the victim with the bottle a second time, causing it to break. Police say Smith then stole the victim’s wallet after he fell to the ground and fled the scene.
City cameras were utilized to obtain a photo of the suspect, the report states.
Smith is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.