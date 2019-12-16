One injured in weekend shooting in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Hartsville, authorities said.
According to Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair, a car pulled up to the victim near William Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. An occupant inside the vehicle opened fire before leaving the area, he said.
The victim was struck multiple times, according to Blair. He was taken to the hospital and appears to be improving as of Monday morning, authorities said.
Blair added the victim was involved in a domestic incident prior to the shooting, but he couldn’t confirm if the two were related.
The incident remains under investigation.
