Myrtle Beach jewelry store owner out thousands after weekend shoplifting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Just a few seconds is all it took for shoplifters to walk out of Vicki Lyn Michael’s Jewelers with thousands of dollars of merchandise Saturday.
Now, the owner of the Myrtle Beach store is warning other business owners to be vigilant after the incident.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the store on U.S. 17 Business near 79th Avenue North and 82nd Parkway Saturday afternoon for reports of shoplifting.
Owner Michael Clayton said two men stole three Rolex watches that in total are worth around $25,000.
Clayton admits staff is partially responsible.
“We were distracted with our customers and one of the gentlemen opened a showcase that we had left unlocked unknowingly, which we shouldn’t do, and he took three of our watches,” Clayton said.
Regardless of the circumstances, someone still took something that wasn’t theirs, and it doesn’t sit well with Clayton.
“The fact is if it would’ve been $100 or $20,000, I don’t like it,” Clayton said. “I just don’t like a thief or somebody that does that.”
Clayton is using this as a learning experience and as a way to warn others.
“Business owners should be vigilant,” Clayton said. “Watch and be careful.”
He hopes justice is served.
“I don’t wish them no harm,” he said. “I just hope they get caught. They deserve to get caught, and I hope they go to jail.”
Clayton is offering a $3,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two men caught on surveillance cameras.
