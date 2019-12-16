Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on heroin charge

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Williamsburg County man will spend more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to a heroin charge last week, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Rayshawn Jermaine Epps, 37, pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to third-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin. The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Michael G. Nettles sentenced Epps to 12 years in prison.
“Special thanks go to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Street Crimes Division for their diligent and tireless work in making this case, and bringing this defendant to justice,” said Ryan M. Waller, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
