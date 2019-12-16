Horry County Animal Care Center launches new ‘Amazon Wish List’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center has launched an “Amazon Wish List” to provide members of the community to help area animals in need.
According to a press release, the list came after residents and visitors requested a virtual or remote way to help the animals.
On this wish list are items the HCACC uses often, such as squeaky toys and cat wands, to warming blankets and food.
“While the HCACC will continue to provide for the basic needs of all animals in the shelter’s care, this list provides a way for our incredibly generous community members to help too,” the release stated.
For those who would like to work more directly with the animals, the HCACC is currently accepting applications for volunteers. Click here to fill out an application.
