HAPPENING TODAY: Seth Hopkins expected to make plea in sex crime case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The son of the man accused in a deadly ambush shooting in Florence is expected to appear in court Monday.
Seth David Hopkins faces multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Florence County deputies were serving a search warrant on Hopkins’ home in the Vintage Place neighborhood in October 2018 when his father, Frederick Hopkins, allegedly opened fire, shooting seven police officers.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died from injuries sustained in the ambush a few weeks later.
Frederick Hopkins faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
Seth Hopkins was originally charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, but eight additional charges were added in August 2019. His plea hearing at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.