Former CCU baseball star proposes at home plate

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – G.K. Young made magic in 2016 when he helped the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers baseball team win the school’s first national title.
Over the weekend, he made a different kind of magic when he popped the question to his girlfriend.
According to a post on the Coastal Carolina University Alumni Facebook page, Young surprised fellow CCU alumna Megan Worrell with a video board proposal in Springs Brooks Stadium.
The board was adorned with the words “Will You Marry Me?” One of the pictures shows Young down on one knee at home plate.
“Congrats to these two fellow Chants!” the post reads, noting that Young and Worrell had their first kiss in Springs Brooks Stadium six years ago.
