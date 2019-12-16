Florence man sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to heroin charge

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to a Horry County drug charge.
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 40-year-old Marvin Elijah McFarlin II pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Judge Robert Hood then sentenced McFarlin to 12 years in prison.
“Special thanks goes to the Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit and the Myrtle Beach Police Department for their diligent and tireless work in making this case, and bringing this defendant to justice,” assistant solicitor Ryan Waller said.
