FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the week before big changes arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a warm start to the work week before another round of big changes arrives by the middle of the week.
As you are headed out the door this morning, you will need a light jacket with temperatures in the low-mid 40s. As we go through the morning hours, temperatures will quickly climb. That climbing trend will continue into the afternoon before high temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with partly cloudy skies.
The clouds will slowly thicken up as we head into the overnight hours and into Tuesday, keeping tomorrow morning on the mild side with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s to start the day on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be warm again as southwesterly winds pump in warmer temperatures with widespread lower 70s by Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately, rain chances and cloud cover will accompany the warmer weather by Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours.
That cold front will bring not only the rain chances for the second half of Tuesday, but it will bring our next shot of colder temperatures as we head into the middle of the week.
Temperatures will tumble into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Sunny skies will continue through the week but we will not see much warmth. Highs will stay cool with the middle to upper 40s on Thursday and the upper 40s to lower 50s on Friday.
Our next rain chance after Tuesday’s cold front will not be until the weekend with another quick-hitting system. We will keep an eye on that system as we head through the work week.
