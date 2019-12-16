FIRST ALERT: 40-degree drop, rain, possible storms on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will deliver a round of warm weather, rain and possibly storms and be followed by a dramatic temperature drop through the middle of the week.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies gradually turning more cloudy with some areas of fog possible. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to near 60 by midnight and then gradually climb into the lower 60s by sunrise on Tuesday.
Tuesday will be a warm, windy and changeable day as a strong cold front draws closer. Ahead of the front, gusty winds will push afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s. Wind gusts of 30 mph will be possible at times. As the front moves into the region during the late afternoon and evening, shower and storm chances will increase.
The best chance of rain arrives between 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM on Tuesday as off and on showers move in. Downpours will be likely at times and a few areas could see a thunderstorm or two. No severe storms are expected, but gusty winds will be possible in some of the storms and heavy downpours.
The cold front will blast off the coast by Tuesday night allowing much colder weather to return.
By daybreak Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the lower 40s and only climb into the upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday night and Thursday night will see winter-like temperatures with readings in the upper 20s to near 30 inland and lower 30s across the Grand Strand.
In the 48 hours between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night, temperatures will drop as much as 40 degrees.
