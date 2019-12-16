‘Extreme bus driver shortage’ impacting two Horry County schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An “extreme bus driver shortage” is causing delays at two Horry County schools Monday afternoon.
According to a post on the Horry County Schools Socastee Area Bus Office’s Facebook page, the two Dec. 16 delays are:
Socastee Elementary Bus No. 27 will be held at the school until another bus can get back to get the students, causing students to be at least 15 minutes late being dropped off.
Forestbrook Middle Bus No. 27 will be held at the school until Bus No. 3 can get there to load the students and bring them home. This will make Bus No. 27 students get dropped off about 30 to 35 minutes later than normal.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.