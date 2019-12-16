Conway police seek public’s help in locating man missing since Friday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
According to a news release from Conway police, James Allen Sheriff was last seen by his spouse at 308 Main Street, the Trestle Bakery, on Dec. 13.
Sheriff is described as 5-foot-11 and 260 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, with a green hooded sweatshirt and operating a red Tao-Tao moped.
According to the release, Sheriff was spotted by Conway officers on Dec. 14 at the Sav-Way located at 604 Church Street around 9:30 pm. Officers have information that he might have sold the moped.
Anyone who has seen Sheriff or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Conway police at (843)248-1790.
