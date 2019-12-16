Colleton Co. student hospitalized after fight at middle school

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A fight Monday at Colleton County Middle School student sent one student to the hospital, district officials confirmed.
The fight happened Monday morning in the school’s cafeteria, according to district spokesman Sean Gruber. Staff members immediately intervened to separate the students and end the fight as quickly as possible, Gruber said.
The student was treated by medical staff and then taken to MUSC for further treatment, Gruber said. Officials did not release the extent of the student’s injuries.
The incident did not involve weapons, he said.
School administrators removed the other student from the area and referred the incident to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, who is now investigating.
“Our thoughts are with the injured student and her family,” Gruber said in a statement. “Violence has no place in Colleton County schools, and we all share in the responsibility for keeping our schools safe. We are committed to maintaining a positive learning environment. We thank our parents and community members for their continued support and cooperation.”
Deputies have so far not released further details, citing the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
