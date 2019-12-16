Area leaders meeting to discuss dispute over hospitality fees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The legal battle over millions of area tax dollars is set to continue Monday.
Officials across Horry County are meeting to go over the next steps in a dispute over hospitality fees.
It all stems from a lawsuit filed by the city of Myrtle Beach and other municipalities against Horry County. In that suit, the county is accused of illegally collecting those fees to pay for Interstate 73.
The original agreement called for the county to collect fees until 2017. One county council member said the recession put them behind on payments, causing them to extend the contract by five years.
The legal battle led to a decision by the Horry County Council to end a contract for I-73 with state officials last month, saying the county can’t pay for it alone.
After rounds of injunctions, appeals and hours of mediation, a resolution was eventually decided on. Now, it heads to local lawmakers for a vote and they all have to agree on it.
One Horry Council member said that if one council votes against it, the matter heads back to the courts.
Horry County Council and the Myrtle Beach City Council are both meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
North Myrtle Beach City Council met for an executive session Monday morning, but the council has a normal meeting also set to start at 6 p.m.
The Surfside Beach Town Council will also discuss the hospitality fees in an executive session Monday at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.