Adam Sandler to bring stand up comedy tour to S.C. in 2020

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Comedy legend Adam Sandler will hit the road in 2020 with his new “100% Fresher” tour.
Sandler will be in Greenville on Tuesday, March 17 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
There will also be a surprise guest performing with him.
So far, only eight U.S. cities have been announced as part of the tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. A pre-sale starts Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.
Buy tickets online by clicking or tapping here, or grab them at the arena’s box office.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.