Wreaths Across America honors the lives of veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -More than 5,000 graves lie in Wilmington National Cemetery. Saturday, more than 1,600 locations around the globe laid wreaths on the graves of veterans for the holiday season.
Wreaths Across America (WAA) holds this event annually and every year, aims to put wreaths on every single grave across the country, with the help of volunteers and contributions from the public.
“Many are coming out here and laying wreaths across their own families graves," said Jonathan Barfield, New Hanover County Commissioner and Navy veteran. "Many Father, sons, daughters, wives are coming out here and finding their own families wreaths and putting them there. For a lot of folks its quite touching, for me its always touching standing on hallowed ground and that’s what this is hallowed ground.”
When placing a wreath, everybody was asked to take a moment, say the name on the grave out loud, and reflect on the life they may have lived and the sacrifices they made.
It is $15 to sponsor a wreath, and starting on Sunday, December 15, donations reopen to start fundraising for 2020.
To sponsor a wreath at Wilmington National Cemetery, click here, or go to wreathsacrossameica.org and search for Wilmington.
