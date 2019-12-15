Police searching for suspects after shoplifting incident at Myrtle Beach jewelry store

Police are searching for these suspects. (Source: MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff | December 14, 2019 at 7:19 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 8:02 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are searching for two shoplifting suspects after an incident at a jewelry store Saturday afternoon.

Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says officers were called to 7931 N. Kings Hwy, which is Vicki Lyn Michael’s Jewelers, for a report of a shoplifting.

Police say suspects entered the store and stole items from a display case.

Police couldn’t confirm what was stolen from the store or the value of the items stolen, but officials say it is a “significant loss to the store.”

Officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.

