Police searching for suspects after shoplifting incident at Myrtle Beach jewelry store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are searching for two shoplifting suspects after an incident at a jewelry store Saturday afternoon.
Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says officers were called to 7931 N. Kings Hwy, which is Vicki Lyn Michael’s Jewelers, for a report of a shoplifting.
Police say suspects entered the store and stole items from a display case.
Police couldn’t confirm what was stolen from the store or the value of the items stolen, but officials say it is a “significant loss to the store.”
Officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.
