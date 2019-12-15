McConnell announces he’ll run for re-election next year

(WAVE) - The longest-serving senator in Kentucky history announced Friday that he will seek another term in office.
Sen. Mitch McConnell surprised nobody when he made the announcement in Frankfort just before 3 p.m.
“Serving the people of Kentucky continues to be the honor of my lifetime and I am proud to officially file for re-election as President Trump’s partner to Make America Great Again,” said the 77-year-old McConnell, who was first elected to the Senate in 1984.
The Senate Majority Leader is seeking his seventh consecutive term.
In a statement released to media, McConnell slammed Democrats while tackling some of the state’s -- and America’s -- more pressing issues.
“Because the gulf between Washington Democrats and Kentuckians couldn’t be wider, the gravity of the 2020 election couldn’t be greater,” he wrote. “At stake is whether to open our borders or build the wall, whether to pass the job-killing Green New Deal or protect our Commonwealth’s coal communities, as well as whether to kick Americans off of their employer-based health insurance or keep what works. The path to stopping such extreme liberal schemes runs right through Kentucky – right through this race. I look forward to continuing the fight against the socialist agenda adopted and adored by all entrants of the growing Democrat primary.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.