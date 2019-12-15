Funeral arrangements set for Dillon convenience store owner killed during robbery

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Friends and family will have a few more opportunities to say goodbye to an area business man killed during a recent robbery.
According to J.W. Bailey’s obituary, his visitation will be Monday, December 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon.
His funeral will be held at 3 in the afternoon on Tuesday at Dillon First Baptist Church. His burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Authorities say the 77-year-old was killed at the convenience store he owned on Highway 301 just south of Dillon. He owned his store for nearly 45 years. He was also a member of the Dillon Fire Department for more than 50 years.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.