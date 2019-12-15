Florence County deputies searching for missing teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teen.
Officials say Carlos Applewhite, 16, of Florence was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday at his home.
Applewhite is about 5′3″ and weighs around 120 pounds.
He is possibly wearing a black and white hoodie and may be riding a bicycle, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-212, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
