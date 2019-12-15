FIRST ALERT: 70° warmth returns, tracking the next round of rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather makes a brief returns ahead of the next cold front.
We’ll kick off Monday morning on the cool-side as we drop down to 41°. Despite a few more clouds arrive through the afternoon, temperatures will quickly climb. We’ll top out around 70° under partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon.
The clouds continue to thicken up Tuesday as our cold front arrives. Expect to see scattered showers around with the best chance of rain arriving late in the day. Tuesday afternoon will the warmest day this week as we hit 72°. Enjoy it because much cooler air arrives by Wednesday.
Temperatures tumble into Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. Sunny skies prevail through the week but we won’t warm-up much. Expect mornings around the freezing mark both Thursday and Friday, only climbing to 48° each afternoon.
