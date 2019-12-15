FIRST ALERT: New week and another round of big weather changes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tranquil weather today will give way to another round of big changes and temperature swings through the work week.
Today will see sunny skies and pleasant afternoon temperatures climbing to around 60.
The clear skies will linger tonight as readings slip into the lower and middle 40s.
The next round of changes starts as early as Monday as a warming trend sends temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70 with a mix of sun and clouds. As the humidity increases, the risk of patchy sea fog will develop near the beaches by late in the day.
Tuesday will be a very warm and spring-like day as strong cold front approaches from the west. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 70s with a gusty wind developing. Skies will turn cloudy through the day. As the cold front moves closer in the afternoon and evening, a band of showers will move across the area. Some heavy downpours, gusty winds and even a few thunderstorms will be possible through late Tuesday.
The cold front will move off shore Tuesday night and allow much colder weather to return to the area. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 and will be followed by a chilly Wednesday with afternoon temperatures only reaching the upper 40s.
