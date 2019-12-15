Authorities: One injured in Saturday shooting in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate a Saturday shooting in the Myrtle Beach area that left one person injured, authorities said.
According to Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, officers were called for reports of a shooting near Old Bryan Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Moskov said.
Authorities continue to investigate this shooting. No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.