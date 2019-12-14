Warrants: Waccamaw HS student waited in woods before robbery, deadly shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants show what led up to a deadly shooting involving three Waccamaw High School students.
Aiden Zasimoritch, 17, Colby Barnes, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile have been arrested in connection to the robbery and shooting death of 20-year-old Deondre Brown on Wednesday night.
Warrants released on Friday show that one of the suspects set up a meeting with Brown along Martin Luther King Boulevard in the Parkersville community, while Zasimovitch waited in the woods with a .22 caliber rifle.
“The defendant, along with the co-defendant, did plan an armed robbery of the victim and during the commission of said robbery, shoot the victim with a .22 cal rifle, fatally killing the victim,” the warrants state.
The three students were arrested on Thursday at Waccamaw High School.
Zasimoritch is charged with murder and armed robbery. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center under no bond.
Barnes is charged with strong armed robbery and drug possession charges. His bond is set at more than $30,000.
The charges against the 15-year-old juvenile have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.